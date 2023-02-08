Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 441 candidates have been recommended for appointment. SSC JHT Paper 2 exam was conducted on December 11, 2022.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on February 17, 2023. This facility will be available for a period from February 17 to March 3, 2023. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.

Here’s the official notification.

The SSC JHT exam is held as an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Translators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

Steps to download JHT 2022 result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JHT, JT, SHT 2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JHT 2022 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.