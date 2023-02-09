Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will close the online application process today for the State Service Exam 2022 and the State Forest Service Exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The corrections window will be open till February 11.

The MPPSC PCS/SFS prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The Commission will release admit cards on May 14.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 427 posts in SSE and the exact number of vacancies in SFS will be notified later.

Here’s MPPSC SSE 2022 notification.

Here’s MPPSC SFS 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for uniformed posts is 33 years and for others is 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

SSE: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

SFS: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Science, Engineering or any Technical studies from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPSC SSE/SFS exam 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against SFS 2022/ SSE 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.