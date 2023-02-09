Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the exam date for the Regional Inspector (Technical) recruitment 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Regional Inspector exam will be held on April 19 (Wednesday) at the central exam hall in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The admit card will be available for download from April 4 onwards.

Candidates will be able to download their UKPSC admit cards using their Application number and date of birth at the website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 8 vacancies of Regional Inspector (Technical) in the state Transport Department.

Selection procedure

UKPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by Main exam and interview round.