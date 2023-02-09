Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of the Mines Inspector Preliminary exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 177 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies of Mines Inspector.

Steps to download Mines Inspector result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Go to the Results tab and click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE MAINS EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF MINES INSPECTOR EXAM - 2022” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam for selection of candidates.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.