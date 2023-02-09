Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the final result of the 2019 Fire Operator recruitment. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB Fire Operator final result has been prepared on the basis of marks secured in PET, online written exam and skill test. The result merit list includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for appointment.

In total, 697 candidates have qualified for 706 positions notified under the recruitment. Moreover, 81 candidates have been kept on the waitlist valid upto one year.

Steps to check DSSSB Fire Operator final result:

Visit offcial website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ – ‘Latest Results’ Click on the link ‘MAIN RESULT NOTICE NO:897 DATED 09.02.2023, FIRE OPERATOR, POST CODE -18/19 IN DFS’ The DSSSB Fire Operator final result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to DSSSB Fire Operator final result 2019.