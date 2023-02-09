Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 registration window will open tomorrow for admission to various courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ojee.nic.in from February 10 onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is March 20, 2023.

OJEE 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the 1st - 2nd week of May 2023, for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2023

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on OJEE 2023 application link Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.