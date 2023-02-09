Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will tomorrow, February 10, release the admit card for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC CCE Main 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from February 20 to March 2. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on CCE 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.