Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sgpgims.org.in from February 10 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1974 Staff Nurse posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc Nursing (4 year course) from an Indian Nursing Council/ Medical Faculty recognized Institute or University ORB.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2 year course) (ii)Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State /India Nursing Council.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180 (GST inclusive), whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only. The CRT will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and will be of 100 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.