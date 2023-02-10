The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon start the online application window for the NEET MDS 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website nbe.edu.in from 3.00 PM onwards. The last day to register is February 12, 2023.

The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting the exam fee and application form for NEET MDS from February 10 to 12 shall be opened on February 15.

The NBE has announced the extension of the cut-off date for completion of the internship to be eligible for NEET MDS 2023 till June 30, 2023. The previous cut-off date as per the Information Bulletin was March 31, 2023.

The Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers across the country. The admit card will be released on February 22. The result will be announced by March 31.

Here’s NEET MDS 2023 internship cut-off notice.

Steps to register for NEET MDS 2023: