Odisha Police Recruitment Board will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Constables (Civil) in different districts and establishments. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of Constable (Civil). The scale of pay of Constables is Level -05 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100). The Written Test in OMR mode is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2023 at 35 districts/establishments in Odisha.

Candidates can check the revised age limit available in the official website below:

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 23 years to 27 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass and be able to speak, read and write Odia.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification available on the official website.

Here’s Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection Procedure

The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages: OMR Based Written Examination, Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test (Optional) and Medical Exam. There will not be any viva-voce Test.

Exam Fee

There is no examination fee for any candidate.

Steps to apply for Odisha Police Constable recruitment:

Visit official website odishapolice.gov.in Click on the apply link under Constables (Civil)-2022 posts Go to Register and complete registration on the portal Fill up the application form, select post, and upload documents Submit the application form and download a copy

Direct link to apply for Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2023.