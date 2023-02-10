Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 registration window has opened for admission to various courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ojee.nic.in till March 20.

OJEE 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the 1st - 2nd week of May 2023, for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Candidates may install OJEE android App from Google Play Store for latest information and notices

Here’s OJEE 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2023: