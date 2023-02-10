Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sgpgims.org.in till March 1, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 22, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1974 Staff Nurse posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc Nursing (4 year course) from an Indian Nursing Council/ Medical Faculty recognized Institute or University ORB.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2 year course) (ii)Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State /India Nursing Council.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180 (GST inclusive), whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sgpgims.org.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online under Staff Nurse post Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only. The CRT will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and will be of 100 marks.

