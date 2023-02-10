The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2023) today, February 10. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The written examination will be conducted from February 24 to 26 in various shifts, reports Hindustan Times.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 258 vacancies.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2023

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on “AFCAT 01/2023” admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AFCAT 01/2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.