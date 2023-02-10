Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam date for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on February 19, 2023, from 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon. Candidates are advised to reach 1 hour 30 minutes before the exam time.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from February 13 onwards.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3531 vacancies for Community Health Officer.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” Click on CHO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.