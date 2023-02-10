Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2022 result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 5311 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 1070 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The PCS Main 2022 exam was conducted from September 27 to October 1 at the centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Go to the Results tab, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QULALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN PCS EXAM 2022” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.