Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Jail Warder in Prison Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 253 Jail Warder vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C or equivalent from Govt. recognized Board or Council.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for PST and PET. If any candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the DLSC / Selection Committee, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests. The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be intimated in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.