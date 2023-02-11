Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the hall ticket for the post of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) (Generalist) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website licindia.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 17 and 20, 2023. The admit card will be released 7 to 10 days before the examination. The main exam is (tentatively) scheduled to be conducted on March 18, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant Administrative Officers posts.

Steps to download AAO 2023 admit card

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Career—Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023” Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AAO 2023 admit card.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam and the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.