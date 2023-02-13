Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam date for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) post. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC FSO exam will be held on June 27 (Tuesday). The complete schedule will be issued later.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for Food Safety Officer.

Here’s RPSC FSO exam date 2023 notice.

Exam scheme

The competitive examination shall carry 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Choice Type questions. There shall be one paper and two parts: General Knowledge of Rajasthan and Concerned Subject. The duration of the Paper will be Two hours and Thirty Minutes. Negative markings shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.