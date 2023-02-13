MPPEB Group 3 result 2022 declared for Sub Engineer, Draftman and other posts
The MPPEB Group 3 exam 2022 was conducted on November 6 last year and the answer keys were released on November 21.
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test 2022. Candidates can download the result scorecard from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The MPPEB Group 3 exam 2022 was conducted on November 6 last year and the answer keys were released on November 21. The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies.
Steps to download MPPEB Group 3 result 2022:
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Result - Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”
- Select post code
- Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit
- The MPPEB Group 3 result will appear on screen
- Download and check.