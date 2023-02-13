The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will today, February 13, start the online registrations for the Police Constables Phase II in the state police force. Candidates will be able to register on the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in till February 20, 2023.

“SCT PC Stage II online application form for PMT / PET will be available from 03.00 PM on 13.02.2023 to 05.00 PM on 20.02.2023. Those candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Written Test must fill the stage II online application form in time for appearing in PMT / PET,” reads the notification.

A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Steps to apply for AP Police Constable Phase II

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Go to link for ‘SCT PC’ and click on apply online for Phase II Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.