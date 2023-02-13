The Bar Council of India (BCI) has invited objections from eligible candidates for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII). Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, on the official website allindiabarexamination.com till February 20, 2023.

“Dear candidates, raise your objections for AIBE XVII at https://assessment.cbtexams.in/OFOT/PS/Account/Login (Objection Window open till 20th Feb 2023 23:59 HRS ),” reads the notification.

The AIBE 17 exam was conducted on February 5, 2023.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

Steps to raise objections for AIBE 17

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on AIBEE XVII objection link Key in your login details and submit Raise objections and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to raise objections for AIBE XVII.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.