Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Phase III interview letter for the Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI Phase III interview is scheduled to be conducted from February 20 to March 3, 2023. Candidates will have to carry all necessary documents to the interview venue.

Here’s the official notification.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letter for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the interview letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.