The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the OMR answer sheets, recorded responses and provisional answer keys of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 15, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“In case they want to make any representation on their recorded responses after viewing their OMR answer sheets, they can do so by applying online ONLY at the above mentioned site by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only), per recorded response challenged through debit/credit card or internet banking/Paytm, upto 15.02.2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The AISSEE 2023 exam was conducted on January 8, 2023, for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in Click on “Display of responses and answer keys-AISSEE 2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.