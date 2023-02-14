The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the post of Junior Lecturer under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate education. Registered candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in till February 17.

“Candidates are informed that this edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidates should show utmost care while using Edit Option as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notification. Candidates may download their corrected PDF for future reference.

Here’s the official notification.

The TSPSC Junior Lecturer exam (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of June/July 2023. The exact date for the above examination will be announced later. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1392 Junior Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

Steps to TSPSC Junior Lecturer correction window:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for Junior Lecturer Select subject and login using TSPSC ID, date birth Make the necessary corrections Submit form and download a copy.

Here’s direct link to TSPSC Junior Lecturer edit window.