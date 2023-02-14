The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar paper 2 exam 2021. Candidates can check the results at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Paper 2 exam 2021 was held on November 6 as a descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. As per the result notice, 14,039 candidates for MTS and 12,185 candidates for Havaldar have cleared the tier 2 exam. Such candidates are provisionally shortlisted for appearing in Document Verification.

The schedule for the conduct of Document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly for further updates.

Here’s SSC MTS Tier 2 result notice.

Steps to check SSC MTS Tier 2 result 2021:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Results’ – ‘Others’ Click on the result link for the relevant post The SSC MTS Tier 2 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

SSC MTS Tier 2 result 2022.

SSC Havaldar tier 2 result 2021.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on February 28 on the Commission’s website. Candidates may check their individual marks from February 28 to March 14 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up tentatively 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN vacancies.