Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer key for the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS 2022 prelim exam. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC PCS prelims 2022 was conducted on February 12 in 28 districts. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the model answer key online till February 22. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts in various state government departments. CGPSC PCS Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Steps to download CGPSC PCS answer key 2023:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on ‘MODEL ANSWER OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2022’ The CGPSC PCS answer key will appear on screen, download Take a printout and check.

Here’s direct link to download CGPSC prelims answer key 2023