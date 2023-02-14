The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject and date-wise schedule for UGC NET December 2022 Phase I.

The UGC NET December 2022 (Phase I, 57 Subjects) is scheduled to be conducted at different centres throughout the country from February 21 to 24, 2023. The exam city slip has already been released.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The examination schedule and name of the remaining subjects will be announced in due course.

Here’s NTA UGC NET exam schedule Dec 2022.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2022 city slips:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “UGC NET December 2022 intimation letter link” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to exam city, date intimation letter.