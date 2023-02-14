Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview schedule of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule available on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from February 20 to March 21 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. Eligible candidates can download their interview letters from the official website using their registration number and basic details.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW LETTER FOR ADVT. NO.A-2/E-1/2022, P.C.S. EXAMINATION-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.