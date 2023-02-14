Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to Class 8th. Interested students who are studying in or have passed class VII are eligible to apply till April 15, 2023.

Filled-in application forms in duplicate along with necessary certificates for boys and Girls should be sent to the Asst. Secretary (Exams), A.P. Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department’s Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010, reads the notice.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 3, 2023, in various shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM (Mathematics), 12.00 PM to 1.00 PM (General Knowledge), and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM (English).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Form:

Online Payment: The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained by making an online payment on the RIMC website.

By Sending Demand Draft: The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained by sending a written request with a demand draft along with caste certificate in favour of "THE COMMANDANT RIMC DEHRADUN", DRAWEE BRANCH, STATE BANK OF INDIA, TEL BHAVAN, DEHRADUN, (BANK CODE-01576), UTTARAKHAND. The address should be typed/written clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS with Pin Code and contract number. RIMC will not be responsible for any postal delay or loss in transit of prospectus caused by illegal or incomplete address. The delay on part of postal department is not the responsibility of RIMC.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates under the general category, whereas Rs 555 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.