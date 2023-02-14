The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit card for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, and Hindi Translator. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The examinations for the post of TGT will be held from February 12 to 14, for PGT from February 17 to 20, and for Hindi Translator on February 20, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download KVS admit card 2023



Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in Click on ‘download admit card for the post of TGT, PGT, and Hindi Translator’ under ‘Announcements’ section

Key in your Application No and Date of Birth and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KVS TGT admit card 2023.

Direct link to download KVS PGT admit card 2023.

Direct link to download KVS Hindi Translator admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.