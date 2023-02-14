Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the model question paper for the 68th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the model question paper from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the Commission had invited online objections, if any, against 68th CCE Preliminary question paper through email at bpscpat-bih@nic.in till February 16, 2023.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download the model question paper

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 68th CCE Main model question paper link The model question paper will appear on the screen Check and download the model answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download 68th CCE Main model question paper.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and the Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.