The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the response sheet of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today. Candidates will be able to check and download their response sheet from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

As per the schedule released on the official website, the GATE 2023 provisional answer key will be released on February 21. Candidates will have to match keys with responses to calculate probable score. Objections can be submitted between February 22 and 25.

The GATE 2023 result be announced on March 16. Scorecards will be available for download from the application portal from March 21.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur.

