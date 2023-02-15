Today is the deadline to submit online applications for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2023-24 at the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can fill up the application form for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2023 (JNVST 2023) on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST Class 6 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29. The result of the JNV Selection Test 2023 is expected to be announced by June 2023.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate seeking admission to class 6 must have studied and passed classes 3, 4 and 5 from a Govt. /Govt. aided/ recognized school spending one full academic session in each class. The candidate must not have been born between May 1, 2011, to April 30, 2013, (both dates inclusive). For more details, candidates/ guardians may check the prospectus below:

Here’s NVS Class 6 admission 2023 notification.

Steps to register for NVS Class 6 admission 2023:

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on “Click here for Class VI Registration” Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and preview Submit the form and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JNVST 2023.