Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key for the Technical Combined Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Technical prelim exam 2022 was held on December 15 at centers across Maharashtra. The result will be announced later today. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The MPSC Technical Services recruitment drive is being conducted for 378 vacancies.

The MPSC answer keys have been released for all sets: Set A, B, C, D.

Steps to download MPSC Technical answer key 2022:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for Technical Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 The MPSC Technical answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Technical Services answer key 2022.