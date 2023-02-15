Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-summon letter for the personality test (Phase-II) of the Civil Services Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in.

Phase-II PT is scheduled to be conducted from March 13 to April 21, 2023, for a total of 918 candidates. Candidates appearing for PT are advised to bring all original documents at the time of PT.

“The Personality Test schedule of the remaining candidates will be scheduled in due course (preferably in April 2023),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, the Commission released the e-summon letter for the Personality Test of 1026 candidates. Phase I PT is being conducted from January 30 to March 10, 2023.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011.

Steps to download the e-summon letter

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Important Notice: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022” under What’s New section Click on e-summon letter link Key in your login details and submit Download the e-summon letter and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC CSE 2022 PT e-summon letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.