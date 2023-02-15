Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the hall ticket for Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intake 01/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in till February 23, 2023.

“Admit Card for Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intake 01/2023 is available in Candidate Login [Click Here]. Admit Card can be downloaded after furnishing ‘Additional Details’. The link for downloading the Admit Card shall be available till 23rd Feb 2023. Candidates are to fill up the ‘Additional Details’ and download the Admit Card within the stipulated time,” reads the notification.

Steps to download IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2023:

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in On the homepage, click on “Agniveervayu 01/2023 Phase II admit card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.