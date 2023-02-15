The Punjab Police recruitment board has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Constables in District Police Cadre of Punjab Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in till March 8 upto 11.55 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1746 Constable posts, of which 570 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 28 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. In case of Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Examination Fee Total General 450 650 1100 Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM 500 0 500 SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only 450 150 600 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 450 150 600

Steps to apply for Punjab Police Constable posts

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — click on the registration link Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The selection process will consist of three stages—Stage-I (Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature), Stage-II (Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test) and Stage-III (Document Scrutiny).

