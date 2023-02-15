Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam schedule for the various posts of non-gazetted category in ground water department. The computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) will be conducted on May 15 and 16, 2023. The candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in one week before the date of the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Here's the official notification.

