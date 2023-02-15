The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the response sheet of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Eligible candidates can check and download their response sheet from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

“Candidate Responses is accessible through login,” reads the notice.

GATE 2023 provisional answer key will be released on February 21. Candidates will have to match keys with responses to calculate the probable scores. Objections can be submitted between February 22 and 25.

The GATE 2023 result be announced on March 16. Scorecards will be available for download from the application portal from March 21.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur.

Steps to download GATE 2023 response sheet



Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in Got to the Login Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check GATE 2023 response sheet.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.