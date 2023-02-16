Indian Post will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applicants will be able to edit their forms from February 17 to 19, 2023.

The Indian Post GDS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40889 vacancies in different circles.

Here’s India Post GDS vacancy 2023 details.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on February 16, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computer, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Here’s India Post GDS notification 2023.

Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2023: