Indian Army will close the online application window today for unmarried male and female Law Graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in upto 3.00 PM.

The Indian Army recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 vacancies, of which, 6 posts are for male candidates and 3 for female candidates. Short Service Commission will be granted to Male and Female in the regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of 4 years.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21 to 27 years as on July 1, 2023 (Born not earlier than 02 Jul 1996 and not later than 01 Jul 2002; both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification: Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). In addition, CLAT PG Score of preceding year is mandatory for all candidates. The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should be from a College/ University recognized by Bar Council of India.

Here’s Indian Army JAG 31 notification.

Steps to apply for Indian Army JAG: