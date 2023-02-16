Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the result of the Women and Child Welfare Officers exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC CDPO exam was conducted on January 3, 2023, through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT). The preliminary answer keys were released on January 10.

Of the 11,648 candidates who appeared for the TSPSC CDPO exam, 11,125 candidates have qualified the test. Candidates will be shortlisted for verification of original certificates in a 1:2 ratio before finalizing the selection list.

Steps to check TSPSC CDPO results 2023:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Under What’s New, click on ‘MERIT LIST OF C.D.P.O. - NOTIFICATION NO. 13/2022’ link

The TSPSC CDPO result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching toll number.

Direct link to TSPSC CDPO results 2023.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) In Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.