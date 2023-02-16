Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results of the exams held in October and November last year for various posts. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC has announced results for the posts of Horticulture Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer (Works), Assistant Statistical Officer, Telugu Reporters, District Public Relation Officer, and Extension Officer.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates to be called for document verification.

Steps to check APPSC results 2022:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ and click on the link for relevant post The APPSC result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to APPSC result page.