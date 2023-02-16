Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Medical Officer AYUSH, Pharmacist, Technician, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till March 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 159 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, education qualification, pay scale and other details available on the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

