Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2022. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 26, 2023.

A total of 2893 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The candidates are advised to keep in constant touch with the OSSC website ossc.gov.in for further updates in the matter.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Mains examination and certificate verification round.

