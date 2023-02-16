Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

“The objections were verified by the Experts’ Committees and the Final Keys of this exam are prepared based on the recommendations of the Experts’ Committees and after approval of the Commission,” reads the notification.

The TSPSC Extention Officer exam was conducted on January 8, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TSPSC EO final answer key 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Extension Officer final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TSPSC EO Part I final answer key link.

Direct link to TSPSC EO Part II final answer key link.

The TSPSC EO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 181 Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts. Online applications were invited in September.