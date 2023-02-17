Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card today for the REET 2022 exam for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1. The Level 1 exam will be held in a single session on February 25. The exams will be held in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

Here’s RSMSSB REET exam date 2023 schedule.

Steps to download RSMSSB REET admit card 2023:

