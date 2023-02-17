Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) Examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC AARO exam was conducted on August 27 and 28 last year. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from February 18 to 20 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 13 vacancies for Assistant Agriculture Research Officer posts.

Here’s RPSC AARO answer key notice.

Steps to check RPSC AARO answer key 2023:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘News and Events’ Select AARO answer key link for relevant subject

The RPSC AARO answer key will appear on screen Download and check Raise objections, if any.

Model Answer Key for A.A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Agriculture Chemistry)Model Answer Key for A.A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Agronomy)Model Answer Key for A.A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Plant Pathology)Model Answer Key for A.A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Horticulture)Model Answer Key for A.A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Botany)Model Answer Key for A.A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Entomology)