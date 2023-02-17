Assam Rifles has started accepting online applications for the Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website assamrifles.gov.in till March 19, 2023.

The Assam Rifles recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 616 posts.

The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2023 is tentatively scheduled from May 1, 2023, onwards for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 616 vacancies based on applications received from eligible male / female candidates for the trades/ posts, reads the notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-23 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Candidates can check qualifications, age limit, selection procedure, state-wise recruitment information, pay scale, and all other information available in the notification below:

Here’s Assam Rifles recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection process

The candidates who qualify in all aspects i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test (Skill Test), Written Examination and Medical Test will be placed in Merit List depending upon the trade and category wise vacancies allocated to States / UTs.

Application Fee

The application fee for Group B posts (i.e., Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts only) is Rs 200 and for Group C posts (i.e., except Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts) the fee is Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Assam Rifles recruitment 2023:

Visit official website assamrifles.gov.in Go to ‘Online form’ under ‘JOIN ASSAM RIFLES’ Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Assam Rifles Tradesman recruitment 2023.