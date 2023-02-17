Today, February 17, is the last date to apply for the post of Insurance Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 IMO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Have possessed an MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. Have a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Regulation Rules, 1965 and have possessed required Conversion Certificates recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having Degree from Universities of Foreign Countries.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test. The exam will be conducted at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.